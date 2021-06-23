200 jobs to be created in Nenagh in the coming years

Nenagh is in line for a major jobs boost as Fiserv is to expand its technology centre in the town.

The US company will add 200 jobs over the next three years as it responds to growing demand for digital solutions among its clients and consumers.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has described the move as great news for Nenagh and the Mid-West region saying Tipperary has the talent and skills to bring Fiserv to the next level.

Local TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly was instrumental in bringing the company to Nenagh in 2016 – he says it’s a huge vote of confidence in the town.

“What it really does is it creates an area in Nenagh for fintech. Now Nenagh has become the main town in Ireland for fintech technology with Fiserv – the largest fintech company in the world – being based there with their European development and research headquarters so its fantastic news.”