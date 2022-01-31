Easing of visiting restrictions at Tipperary University Hospital

Visiting restrictions at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel have been eased.

All inpatients are to be allowed one nominated daily visitor for the next two weeks, in one hour visits with public health guidelines being adhered to.

In the paediatric unit, one parent is to be allowed visit children there at any one time, but no changes have been made to current visiting arrangements in the Maternity Department or Special Care Baby Unit.

Media statement – Tipperary University Hospital – 31st January 2022

The Outbreak Committee of Tipperary University Hospital has reviewed visiting restrictions and can advise that visiting will be facilitated under the circumstances outlined below.

All inpatients will be permitted one nominated visitor daily from Monday 31st January to Monday, 14th February ( please note it is the same person only that can visit patient daily for the next two weeks).

Visits must be short and should be no longer than 1 hour in duration, visitors are requested to comply with Mask wearing and Covid-19 guidance within the hospital.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

Compassionate visiting will be arranged with the ward manager for the following:

– End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient

– End Of Life COVID-19 Patient

– Critically ill patient

Paediatric Unit

– One parent will be allowed to visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

Maternity Department –

– Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

– Visiting in the special care baby unit is facilitated for the mother and nominated partner.

– Nominated support partners can attend the labour ward with the woman by the front door or emergency department (ED). The partner must wear a face mask at all times. Full PPE will be provided for unvaccinated partners

– As per national guidelines, the nominated support partner can be present from 8am to 9pm including attendance in the ward/first stage room and labour ward for all assessments.

– In the event of a woman labouring into the evening and overnight, the nominated support partner can be present if desired.

– Nominated support partners are facilitated at the booking scan, anomaly scan, or any other visit that may involve communication of particular emotional significance.

– Nominated support partners are welcome to attend the booking appointment but due to space restrictions are requested to limit the visit following the scan.

– Visits may be subject to change due to increased service demand.

Visitors

· Visits should be short – approximately 1 hour but should be appropriate to the needs of the patient

· Visitors must wear a surgical face mask while in the hospital. If wearing a mask is not practical, they should wear a visor that extends from above the eyes to below the chin and from ear to ear

· All visitors will need to complete a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire

Please be advised that the Outbreak Committee and Infection Prevention and Control Team are monitoring the situation and visiting may be suspended during an outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.