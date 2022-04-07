Over €60,000 raised following death of mother of two on Galtymore

A fundraiser for the mother of two who died while climbing the Galtees last weekend has raised tens of thousands of Euro.

Cora O’Grady from Mitchelstown was taking part in one of the many “Climb with Charlie” events which took place around the country last Saturday.

The 51 year old was near the summit of Galtymore when she collapsed – despite efforts to revive her she was declared dead at the scene.

Her children – 8 year old Lilly and 11 year old Luke -were with her at the time of the tragedy.

Members of the Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association helped with the recovery of Cora’s body from the mountain.

A GoFundMe page set up by her friends and neighbours in Mitchelstown has so far raised over €61,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-luke-lilly?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer