€6.6m to be spent on cycling and walking projects in Tipp this year

€6.6m in grant funding has been allocated for Active Travel projects in Tipperary.

The funding goes to Tipperary County Council to spend on new and existing walking and cycling infrastructure this year.

Among the many allocations,€500,000 is earmarked to spend on the Bowes Corner Junction Improvement Scheme in Thurles, and a further €220,000 at Ardfinnan Bridge.

Tipperary-based Fine Gael Senator, Garret Ahearn, outlines some of the other key areas of focus:

“There are a range of schemes, from cycle schemes – there’s €560,000 that’s going to be used in cycle schemes across Nenagh, Cashel, Cahir, Thurles and Roscrea.

“And there are loads of footpaths that are going to be improved in villages right across the county, including Killusty, Kilcash, Portroe, Newport, Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, Clogheen and Donaskeigh.”