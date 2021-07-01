€5,000 funding approved for Tipp sport club

Cullen Lattin FC was awarded the money through the Texaco Support for Sport initiative when they were chosen as the Tipperary County winners for the funding.

A total of €130,000 was awarded to clubs all over the country.

Secretary of the club and Junior Team Manager, Michael Kenny told Tipp FM News the money will be used to enhance the public walkway around the pitches on club grounds.

“The money in the club is going to be used for outdoor gym equipment, we have two full soccer pitches in Cullen with a public walkway surrounding them and we’re going to use the funding to purchase pieces of gym equipment that will be placed around the walkway.

“Anyone using the walkway, whether for a leisurely walk or for fitness, running etc, will be able to use the gym equipment as part of their fitness when they’re using the walkway.”