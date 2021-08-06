More than €400,000 allocated to Tipperary clubs for sports equipment

25 sports clubs and groups in Tipperary are to receive much needed funding under the Sports Capital Programme.
Grants totalling just over €424,000 has been approved to allow them to purchase equipment.
Among the beneficiaries are Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club with 27,600, Clonmel Boxing Club get 24,000, Killea GAA club will receive 27,500 while Tipperary Hockey Club have been granted 25,000.
Local Senator Garret Ahearn says the funding comes at a very opportune time.
“This is hugely important money for those clubs. This is at a time when its been very difficulty for sports clubs to be able to raise money themselves and the money they will receive today is for equipment to be used in their clubs.”
“This is a very significant amount of funding – there was €16.6 million which was announced in total by Minister Catherine Martin today.”
Ballina Ladies Football Club: €3,500
Boherlahan Dualla Camogie Club: €3,615
Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club: €27,600
Cashel Town Schoolboys & Schoolgirls FC: €21,391
Clonmel Boxing Club: €24,397
Clonmel Group Scouting Ireland: €12,987
Clonmel Rowing Club: €21,865
Clonmel Triathlon Club: €30,000
Dundrum Athletic Club: €1,388
Fethard Regional Community Sport & Recreational Campus CLG: €29,350
Grass Routes Cycling Club: €918
Killea GAA Club: €27,528
Knigh United FC: €4,144
Moyne Athletic Club: €8,746
Rosegreen Development Association: €27,000
Rosegreen Rangers FC: €3,618
Silvermines FC: €4,129
St Annes Secondary School: €18,733
St Michaels Schoolboys FC: €14,338
St Cronans Association CLG: €30,000
Tipperary Golf Club: €30,000
Tipperary Hockey Club: €25,018
Tipperary Ladies Football: €29,000
Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District Leagues: €8,000
Upperchurch Drombane and District Development association: €26,196