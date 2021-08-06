More than €400,000 allocated to Tipperary clubs for sports equipment

25 sports clubs and groups in Tipperary are to receive much needed funding under the Sports Capital Programme.

Grants totalling just over €424,000 has been approved to allow them to purchase equipment.

Among the beneficiaries are Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club with 27,600, Clonmel Boxing Club get 24,000, Killea GAA club will receive 27,500 while Tipperary Hockey Club have been granted 25,000.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn says the funding comes at a very opportune time.

“This is hugely important money for those clubs. This is at a time when its been very difficulty for sports clubs to be able to raise money themselves and the money they will receive today is for equipment to be used in their clubs.”

“This is a very significant amount of funding – there was €16.6 million which was announced in total by Minister Catherine Martin today.”

Ballina Ladies Football Club: €3,500

Boherlahan Dualla Camogie Club: €3,615

Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club: €27,600

Cashel Town Schoolboys & Schoolgirls FC: €21,391

Clonmel Boxing Club: €24,397

Clonmel Group Scouting Ireland: €12,987

Clonmel Rowing Club: €21,865

Clonmel Triathlon Club: €30,000

Dundrum Athletic Club: €1,388

Fethard Regional Community Sport & Recreational Campus CLG: €29,350

Grass Routes Cycling Club: €918

Killea GAA Club: €27,528

Knigh United FC: €4,144

Moyne Athletic Club: €8,746

Rosegreen Development Association: €27,000

Rosegreen Rangers FC: €3,618

Silvermines FC: €4,129

St Annes Secondary School: €18,733

St Michaels Schoolboys FC: €14,338

St Cronans Association CLG: €30,000

Tipperary Golf Club: €30,000

Tipperary Hockey Club: €25,018

Tipperary Ladies Football: €29,000

Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District Leagues: €8,000

Upperchurch Drombane and District Development association: €26,196