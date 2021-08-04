€320k for Tipperary for enhance town streetscapes and shopfronts

Tipperary is to receive €320,000 in funding under a national scheme to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.

The county is among the top recipients of funding under the €7m fund called ‘The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative’.

Minister for Rural & Community Development, Heather Humphreys, says the funding will go towards improving the facades of buildings in over 50 rural towns and villages across the country.

The aim is to make such places more attractive places to live, work and visit.

The types of projects that could be supported include:

· Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

· Commissioning of murals in towns and villages

· Upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

· Provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

· Illumination and lighting of architectural features

· Installation of canopies and street furniture

· Decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires

Announcing the new initiative today, Minister Humphreys said:

“We have all seen the huge success of towns like Kinsale, Adare and others who have put a major focus on improving their streetscapes by painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading and restoring their traditional shop-fronts and removing unnecessary clutter from their main streets.

“This new initiative is about Local Authorities thinking strategically and working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages.

“Outdoor Dining is here to stay and I believe that will only be a positive for towns and villages across the country. Through this fund, we want to make sure that people are looking out at vibrant, colourful and welcoming streets in our rural towns.

“The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will directly support property owners to undertake work such as shop-front improvement, the painting of buildings in vibrant colours, upgrades to signage and lighting, the development of green areas and the installation of canopies and street furniture.”

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Local Authorities who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county. Participating towns and villages will be confirmed in the coming weeks.