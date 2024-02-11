Over €26,000 already raised for Gaza victims by skydiving Tipperary Grandmother

Over €26,000 has already been raised by a Tipperary grandmother who’s doing a 10,000ft skydive today (Sunday).

75-year-old Mary McDonnell from Nenagh is doing the tandem jump with her son Michael in solidarity with the people of Palestine and the victims of the war in Gaza.

All funds raised will be going directly to Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

Michael told TippFM there’s been huge support for their fundraising efforts and they passed their initial target of 2,000 on the first day their Go Fun Me page went up and their next target of €10,000 has also now been smashed.

Retired nurse Mary says the horror of the war has inspired her to do this, and the plight of the injured, and the medical staff trying to help them, most of all:

”I look at the situation in the hospitals on the television and they’re trying to look after patients on the ground. I mean, it’s horrific, really. I thought that’s the one thing that’s really very distressing.”