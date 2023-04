Uisce Éireann has commenced work on upgrades to wastewater infrastructure in North Tipperary.

The communities of Ballina and Newport will directly benefit from the €19 million new infrastructure projects, which aim to improve water quality by eliminating the discharge of poorly treated wastewater from the receiving waters.

An estimated 11,600 people will be served by the improved infrastructure.

The majority of the works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.