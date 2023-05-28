Over €125k awarded to Tipp projects under Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Tipperary has been allocated €126,000 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Out of 30 applications, 24 projects around the Premier have been awarded funding under this scheme, which seeks to encourage the conservation of structures.

Grants ranging from €2,500 to €11,000 have been awarded from the Built Heritage Investment Scheme to the 24 successful local projects.

An additional €21,377 was allocated for the Premier under the supplementary ring-fenced funding for historic thatched structures.

This sees Bawnbeg in Cahir and J Ryan of Clogheen receive €7,100 each, and Thatch Monsea in Nenagh receive €7,177.

Built Heritage Investment Scheme Successful Projects and Amount Awarded: