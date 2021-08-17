€120k for Two Mile Borris to support active travel schemes

The National Transport Authority has granted funding of €120,000 to a village in Tipperary.

Two Mile Borris is the benefactor under the Active Travel fund.

The money will be used for the provision of safety measures outside the local school along with the provision of a new footpath and cycle path from the school to Castle Park and Cluain Na Seimre housing estates.

The next step in the project will see the council finalise their designs before carrying out a road safety audit.

After that, a contractor can be appointed to carry out the works.