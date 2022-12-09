€10,000 allocated to fix issues at Knocklofty House in Clonmel withdrawn

€10,000 allocated to address issues of severe damp at Knocklofty House in Clonmel has been withdrawn.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has been informed that the money provided for emergency repair works under the Built Heritage Investment scheme has not been accepted by those responsible for the historical building.

After noticing nothing was happening in subsequent months, he asked the Minister why work had not commenced, in reply, the Department said ‘the Knocklofty House project will not proceed this year’.

Deputy Browne told Tipp FM that he and the community in the area are concerned that the building will fall into complete disrepair:

“We’ve all seen the pictures and we have been down at Knocklofty and we have seen the state of it , it needs to be done and something done quick, like there is serious potential there tourist wise or employment wise with that kind of a house if it is looked after before it goes completely into disrepair and it is one of the Georgian Houses that we know of left in the country.”

Deputy Browne says they are now questioning if it should be deemed ‘derelict’:

“What we are asking now is should it be a derelict building now and empower the council to step in if it is. But until… who ever is involved or who ever owns it comes on board and starts giving answers its going to be allowed go further into disrepair and there will be no come back and it’s an awful pity… if it’s left for much longer it’s going to good for nothing.”