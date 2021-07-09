Dumping in Tipp Town deemed ‘unacceptable’

Tipp town continues to deal with the scourge of illegal dumping with the Bandstand now the latest target.

Bags of rubbish have been dumped at the Plan on Redmond Square recently.

The bags, which contained mostly domestic rubbish were discarded beside the existing bins at the popular amenity.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, local Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Black says its unacceptable.

“People obviously aren’t availing of any public bins or private bin service. They’re not bringing their waste to Donohill or any of these centres and it’s so easy to do that.”

“Whether you want to pay for bins or not, it’s no excuse to dump your rubbish inside the park like this.”