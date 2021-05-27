Ducks back to safe surroundings after causing traffic delays in Thurles

Traffic has eased on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles after an unusual blockage this afternoon.
Gardaí in the town were alerted to a “major traffic obstruction” on the road, and when they arrived a duck with 13 ducklings were located with the help of the public.
Gardaí apprehended the ducks at the scene, and later released them without charge into a nearby stream.
The video of their entry back into the water is available on the Garda social media accounts.
