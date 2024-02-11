Drunk driver with no insurance and in possession of a knife arrested in Roscrea

A drunk driver has been caught behind the wheel in Roscrea at six times the legal limit

A Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped the car initially after an alert for no insurance, but the motorist was also found in possession of a knife – which was seized.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of Drink driving after a failed road side test found they were six times over the legal limit for alcohol.

They have been charged to appear in court and the vehicle has also been seized over the lack of insurance.