Drug dealing and drinking need to be tackled in Cashel graveyard

There is open drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel, which must be stopped.

This was revealed by Councillor Declan Burgess on Tipp Today this morning when he said that drugs and drinking are huge issues at the graveyard.

Speaking about the burial fees, which we have covered in news over the past few days, Councillor Burgess said it’s overshadowing the bigger problems.

“It’s a known fact that there’s drinking going on, there have been reports of open drug dealing in the cemetery in Cashel.

“We have massive concerns.

“I have huge concerns Fran that we’re distracting from the real issues when it comes to our local cemetery.

“Let’s forget about this burial process and start putting our main focus on getting it right.”

Fran interjected by asking “But you’re aware there is drug dealing going on in Cormac’s Cemetery?”

“Oh, we know well, you’d be blind not to see it,” Councillor Burgess replied.

He urged people to have their say when the new Burial Ground Bye Laws from Tipperary County Council go out for public consultation.

“We do want public feedback and I’d certainly be encouraging people to put in submissions about their concerns at the graveyard.”