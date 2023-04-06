Drop in rent arrears payments in Clonmel Borough District

People who are in local authority housing can fall into debt for a number of reasons, however, the housing section says the most common cause is failure to declare additional income.

The repayment of arrears now stands at 90%, and drop from previous years where it was between 95-97%.

The process sees the council set up payment plans for tenants- with District Manger Sinead Carr saying that once people continue to engage no works needed on the house will be stopped due to arrears.

However, she said anyone who falls off their plan will see repercussions in order to make the system fair and consistent for all tenants.