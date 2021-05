A driver in south Tipperary was detected doing 116 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a 50km/h zone earlier today.

Gardaí carried out a speed checkpoint in Marlfield village near Clonmel in response to recent complaints by local residents about speeding.

Two drivers were issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding, including one male who was caught driving at116 kilometres per hour. Gardaí say he was arrested for dangerous driving and was later charged to appear before Clonmel District Court.