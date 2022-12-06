Driver arrested in Tipperary this morning for drug driving

A driver was arrested in Tipperary this morning for drug driving.

This is the most recent of a number of detections in the last week by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

There has been a nationwide drive in the run up to Christmas to prevent drug and drink related fatalities, including the roll out of the new drug wipe test which can show the presence of more drugs on the roadside than before.

In this case cannabis was detected as well as the vehicle having no NCT or tax.

There were also safety concerns as the windows were completely fogged up creating a serious hazard for other road users with little road visibility.