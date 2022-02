A driver in Cahir is to appear in court following an arrest in the town last night.

An Opel Astra was intercepted by Cahir Gardaí whilst trying to evade the Gardaí.

The driver was identified as not having a drivers licence, tax or insurance.

Gardaí also arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be 6 times over the limit.

The vehicle was seized and the driver has been charged to court.