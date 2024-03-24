Donegal Ladies Footballers Defeat Tipp

The league comes to an end for the Tipperary ladies football team this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side hosted Donegal in Fethard Town Park at 1pm.

The Premier had won three games from six so far, with all three of Tipp’s defeats in the league coming by just a single point.

Today was no different with Donegal defeating the Premier, with a final score of Donegal 2-08, Tipp 3-04.

Donegal sit in third place in the table with four wins and a draw but neither team today make it to a league final with Tyrone and Kildare set to meet in the decider.