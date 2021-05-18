Donations being accepted once again at local charity shops

Charity shops in Tipperary have welcomed back customers in recent days for the first time in 20 weeks.

The closure of such stores due to Covid-19 restrictions has had a big impact on charity fundraising, and President of Nenagh Saint Vincent de Paul, Harry Martin, says the reopening is “hugely important”.

He says they’re very grateful to the community for the Christmas donation drive, and is now asking people to support the shop to help keep the charity going.

“At this stage we’re open to receiving donations through the shop if they wish.”

“Cash or clothes or whatever else they’re trying to dispose of – we will welcome whatever they have.”

“There are a few things we can’t accept – one is electrical goods and the other is mattresses and that type of thing because we’re not allowed to collect those.”

Harry is also appealing for additional help in a variety of ways, including volunteers to come forward to help out at their Mitchel Street store, or at their mid-west depot at the Five Alley just outside Nenagh.

They’re also seeking a van driver (four hours per week), and also somebody who could help with a potential location for a clothes bank to be situated in Nenagh.

Nenagh SVP can be contacted on 067 31313.