Donal Ryan becomes first Irish writer to win prestigious European literature award

Nenagh author Donal Ryan has added to his long list of honours by winning a prestigious European prize for literature.

He’s become the first Irish writer to win the 27th annual ‘Prix Jean Monnet for European Literature’ for the French translation of his work ‘From a Low and Quiet Sea’.

The book, published in 2018, has been chosen as the winner by the team at the European Literature Festival in Cognac, with the President of the jury Gerard de Cortanze comparing Donal to acclaimed novelists William Faulkner and John McGahern.

Donal will receive his prize at the European Literature Festival in Cognac, France, on November 20th.