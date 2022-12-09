Dog missing from Tipp found in Dublin 3 months later

The importance of microchipping your dog has hit home for one Tipperary woman this week.

Catherine lost her dog Oscar in September, and despite numerous social media campaigns, he was nowhere to be found.

Oscar had been adopted from the My Lovely Horse Rescue, and Catherine got in touch with the rescue in the hopes they would be able to help locate him.

This week, 3 months on from him going missing, Catherine got some good news when she got a call from the rescue to say that her dog had been found wandering the streets of Dublin, despite going missing from Cordangan, outside Tipperary Town.

She said that because he was microchipped, he was able to be traced back to the rescue and then back to her.

“Lo and behold, last Tuesday, I got a call from Jenny in My Lovely Horse Rescue to say that Oscar had been found…the South Circular Road in Dublin, wandering the streets.

“A lovely couple chased him down, took him home and went to the animal welfare vets in Dublin, and they scanned him. His microchip turned up to My Lovely Horse Rescue, he’s microchipped to them but I’m just the adopter.”