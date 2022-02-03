Dog attack in Carrick leaves pet dead and woman in hospital

Investigations are ongoing into an incident in Carrick on Suir last week which left a young woman hospitalised for a number of days.

It’s understood she was out walking her two dogs – Penny and Tuppence – in the Lower Ballylynch area of the town when they were attacked by what are believed to have been Pit Bull terriers.

The owner has already undergone a number of surgical procedures having herself been mauled trying to protect her pets.

Her dog Penny has since died from the injuries.

Gardaí say three other dogs have been destroyed in the wake of the attack which is being investigated under the Control of Dogs Act.