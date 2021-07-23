Direct Provision resident in Borrisokane says locals have made family feel welcome

A Borrisokane Direct Provision resident is making his mark in the local community by spearheading a new vegetable garden project in the town.

South African native Sabelo Mavuso has been living in the town’s accommodation centre with his family since the turn of the year.

He’s been managing a large plot in Borrisokane Town Park which has been donated for use in recent months, and is home to a wide variety of vegetables.

Sabelo and his family have had stints in Direct Provision centres in Drogheda and Monasterevin in recent years.

He’s very pleased with the reception they’ve received in Borrisokane:

“I’m only seven months in Borrisokane. I’m very happy with the people here, very happy with the reception, they’re lovely people, very welcoming.

“And I’m looking forward to having fun in this town, and helping out where possible.”

Much of the garden is now ready to harvest, and he’s looking for additional outlets to give away the produce:

“We’re also looking for a market to donate (to), especially old age homes, maybe addiction services where they need fresh foods.

“We’re appealing to them that if they need something, we do have something for them for free. Just to appreciate what they give to us.”

You can listen to the full interview on Tipp Today later this morning.