Dillon Quirke to be laid to rest this afternoon

Large crowds are expected in Clonoulty this afternoon to say goodbye to Tipp hurler Dillon Quirke.

The 24 year old passed away on Friday evening during a club match leaving behind a devastated family and community.

His funeral mass will take place at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church in Clonoulty.

The vigil held Saturday saw hundreds come to pay their respects to the Quirke family, with similarly large numbers anticipated today.

There will be a guard of honour organised with Chairman of the Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA Club, and Dillon’s uncle, Andrew Fryday requesting that those from other clubs attending wear their number 11 jersey.

Yesterday evening the reposal took place as people continue to come together to support one another through this loss.

Parish priest for the area Father Tom Hearne told Tipp FM that people are searching for answers but one thing that is for sure is that they will need to be there for each other as a community in the months ahead.

A traffic management plan will be in place from 10.30am.

Motorists going towards Thurles will be diverted before Ballagh village through Drombane

Those heading towards Tipp Town will be diverting at Holycross through Boherlahan

Anyone who is not attending the funeral is urged to use an alternative route.