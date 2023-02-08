Dillon Quirke Foundation to hold biggest fundraiser yet

The uncle of Dillon Quirke says they hope the foundation in his name will save others the trauma they’ve gone through.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation’s aim is to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and save lives by screening every GAA club player from the age of 12 upwards across Ireland.

Andrew Fryday, who is also the Chairman of Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA club, says the response to date has been unbelievable with €200,000 raised so far.

He hopes that the Senior Hurling Challenge match taking place between Tipp and Kilkenny on 19th of February at 2pm in FBD Semple Stadium will be their biggest fundraiser to date.

He says there are a number of ways to support – tickets for the game are now available via the following link: https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/tipperary-gaa/ where there is also the option of purchasing a non-attendance ticket that will give access to the full match day programme via a download link.

In addition, if you cannot attend the game but would like to watch it, the game is being streamed live on the day and you can purchase your stream pass here https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/

It is hoped the charity could see players in GAA clubs in two counties screened in the first few years of the foundation.

Andrew Fryday also said there are also plans to honour him by changing the name of the local pitch.

“We had a couple of executive meetings and at the executive meetings it was proposed and we brought it to the full AGM and the club unanimously decided that they would lie to call the grounds after Dillon. That is down the road on the 5th of December next year we are planning to have something in the field where we name the grounds Dillon Quirke after Dillon, and we are also doing a mural up on the end wall of it with a picture of Dillon in his Clonoulty and Tipperary colours, and Larry McCarthy is booked to come and do the opening and unveiling that day.”