There is ‘nothing but devastation’ hanging over the people of Clonoulty as they continue to deal with the loss of Dillon Quirke.

The promising Tipperary Senior Hurler passed away on Friday after he was stretchered off during a club match in Semple Stadium, leaving the entire county in shock.

Catriona O’Gorman secretary of Clonoulty Rossmore GAA club said they have been overwhelmed by the support from other clubs across Ireland and the solidarity will help them through.

She told Tipp FM that Dillon was a fantastic example to all, especially the younger players.

“Dillon was the leader in our club really and everything that Dillon put his mind to he succeeded at doing.

“He was an example to the young people around here. He just loved hurling and all I can really say is that Dillon died doing what Dillon loved.”