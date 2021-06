Plans for a significant housing development in Tipperary Town have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kingscroft Developments Ltd were refused permission for 84 houses and a childcare facility on the Dundrum Road in the town.

Among the reasons given by Tipperary County Council was that the 3.9 hectare site at Brodeen is within the study corridor for the N24 Cahir – Limerick Junction project.

An Bord Pleanala is due to rule on the appeal by the county Meath-based company by the end of September.