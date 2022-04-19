Deputy Jackie Cahill to lobby Health Minister to re-open Cashel unit

A local TD is hopeful that the Cashel Minor Injuries Unit will re-open soon.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the unit was closing temporarily, with the HSE South East confirming that they were committed to solving the current issues interrupting the service.

Today, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has said that he intends to lobby Minister Donnelly in the coming days to re-open the unit immediately.

He says that it’s crucial to see it reopen as its closure put additional pressure on the local hospitals.

Deputy Cahill told Tipp Today that he will speak to the Health Minister about this and the need to attract new doctors to rural areas:

“As soon as possible, as I said I’ll be lobbying Minister Donnelly on it, I’ll be raising it at the Dail next week through Leader’s Questions or as a Topical.

“That minor injuries unit needs to be open as soon as possible and to keep the pressure off the other A&E’s in the area, it’s absolutely essential that that’s up and working as soon as possible.”