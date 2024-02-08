Dementia – Fiona Crotty – Age Friendly Tipperary

With the number of people being diagnosed with dementia increasing every year, those affected can find it hard to get information, advice and support associated with living with dementia.

We have seen the setting up of dementia cafes in Tipperary and the aim of the cafés is to provide a space to facilitate this, led by a committee of volunteers that have experience and interest in supporting people living with dementia and their families.

It’s just one of the initiatives aimed at people living with dementia and their families.

Fiona Crotty is with Age Friendly Tipperary and Tipperary County Council, and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning…

For more information and free training visit understandtogether.ie or for support call the national helpline provided by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Freephone 1800 341 341.