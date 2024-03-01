Deadline looms for Tipperary Rose of Tralee applications

The reigning Tipperary Rose is urging young hopefuls to make the leap and have a chance at a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

The deadline for 2024 Rose of Tralee applications is this evening at 5pm.

Aisling O’Donovan had her time on the stage at the Dome in 2022 – there was no new Tipperary Rose chosen last year but it means this year’s local representative will be going straight through to appearing on stage in the Kingdom this August.

The Fethard woman says being able to represent her county was one of the proudest moments of her life so far.