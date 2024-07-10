Dairy Calf to Beef demonstration in Fethard this morning

A ”Dairy Calf to Beef” Demonstration Farm Open Day is on in Tipperary later.

The farm in Ballyvadin in Fethard is a joint initiative between Dawn Meats, Shinagh Estates and Teagasc.

It was established to demonstrate best practice in breeding, rearing and finishing dairy-beef animals and today event will show how closer working relationships between dairy and beef farmers can benefit all.

They’ll be discussing everything from Farm System & Economics, genetics and nutrition, Calf sourcing and sire selection, to Grass management for herd performance.