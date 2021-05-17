Cyberhack: UL Hospitals Group announces widespread cancellation of Tuesday appointments

UL Hospitals Group has announced widespread appointment cancellations at its six sites tomorrow, including UHL and Nenagh Hospital.

Similar to South Tipp General Hospital, all outpatient clinics are cancelled as well as the vast majority of elective inpatient and day case procedures.

X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, cardiac investigations and endoscopy services are also cancelled tomorrow.

Among the services which do proceed as normal are maternity services, dialysis treatment and the cancer day ward.

Tipperary’s two Covid-19 testing centres are open for people without an appointment, due to disruption from the HSE hack.

The centre at Tyone, Nenagh is open from 9am-7.45pm daily, while the Moyle Rovers facility is also open as a walk in/drive thru service until further notice.

UL Hospitals Group Update 17.05.2021

SERVICES across UL Hospitals Group continue to be adversely impacted by the ransomware attack on HSE IT systems. We regret that from Tuesday, May 18th, this extends to widespread cancellations in scheduled care across our six sites.

From Tuesday the following service disruptions are expected across the following hospitals:

· University Hospital Limerick

· University Maternity Hospital Limerick

· Ennis Hospital

· Nenagh Hospital

· St John’s Hospital

· Croom Orthopaedic Hospital

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled. This is with the exception of time-critical cases and these patients will be called directly in advance.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

GOING AHEAD

· Maternity services including ante-natal clinic

· Dialysis treatment

· Cancer day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

· Acute Fracture Unit (UHL)

· Vaccination centres at the Radisson Blu Hotel (Limerick), West County Hotel (Ennis) and Abbey Court Hotel (Nenagh)

UNSCHEDULED CARE/EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department (ED) at UHL continues to operate 24-7 but is very busy. Members of the public are reminded to consider all care options (GP, GP out-of-hours, pharmacy, Injury Unit) and only attend the ED in an emergency.

Non urgent patients may experience significant delays. Injury Units are operating in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital and are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm. The Maternity Emergency Unit is available 24-7 and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit continues to operate an appointment only service.

Patients are advised to pay attention to updates as we expect that services are likely to be further disrupted early next week.

Updates on service disruptions will be posted to the HSE Service Disruption Website https://www2.hse.ie/services/hospital-service-disruptions/hse-it-system-cyber-attack.html

and on the following twitter accounts @ulhospitals and @hselive and we encourage patients to check on these sites for the most up to date information.

We apologise to patients who are experiencing delays and disruptions to our service as a result of the cyber attack.