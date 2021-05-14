Cyber-attack prompts considerable disruption at South Tipp General Hospital

Considerable delays are being reported at South Tipperary General Hospital this evening due to this morning’s cyber-attack.

Management say the attack is particularly affecting the Emergency Department and the hospital’s ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

The decision has been made to cancel this coming Monday (May 17th) all outpatient appointment, except for the Maternity/Obstetric Clinic.

Also cancelled are all routine x-rays, elective surgery and endoscopy treatments.

However, expectant mothers with previously scheduled appointments for Monday should attend as normal.

Statement by Tipperary University Hospital (TUH)

Friday 14th May 2021

This challenging situation is ongoing.

As a result management at the TUH wish to advise the public that on Monday next the 17th of May the following have been cancelled:

All outpatient appointments with the exception of Maternity/Obstetric Clinic

All routine X-rays, Phlebotomy and Pre-Operative Assessment

All elective surgery and endoscopy treatments

Expectant mothers with previously scheduled appointments for Monday should attend as normal.

Management at TUH would like to remind the public that the Emergency Department is for emergency services only.

Further status updates will be issued in due course.