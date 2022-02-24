Some customers on Dundrum supply still without water

Water has been restored to people served by the Dundrum water treatment plant, but some may be without it until later this evening.

The burst watermain was repaired yesterday and the plant is back at full capacity since yesterday evening.

However, while it has returned to some areas, and more will get water back throughout the day, others in higher areas may be waiting until this evening.

While the reservoirs refill, there will also be reduced pressure over the coming days.

The water tankers will be in place in Clonoulty, Rossmore and Boherlahan until everyone has their water back.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs were conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area. Our colleagues in Tipperary County Council worked tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the treatment plant kept operating correctly, and to its maximum capacity.

“Hopefully, by the end of today, the vast majority of customers’ water supply will have returned. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience throughout.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.