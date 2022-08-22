Customers in Carrickbeg & Greenhills may experience water shortages today & tomorrow

Homes and businesses in the Carrickbeg and Greenhills areas could experience water shortages.

Customers on the Carrick on Suir (Crottys Lake) Public Water Supply Scheme may see a loss of supply after the extended dry weather.

Customers will have a supply during the off-peak times, approximately 11pm to 11am.

There is an alternative water supply at Greenhills Estate, Oak Drive and a second location will be available tomorrow, at Woodlands Heights in Carrigbeg.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before use as a precautionary measure.