The nationwide creative event, Cruinniú na nÓg, will take place today in Tipperary.

The annual and free event will kick off at 10am and run until 5pm in Cashel and Thurles.

Young Cloughjordan ambassadors, Anouk Baldin-Merer and Millie Sheppard, will be representing Tipp at the event this weekend in their circus performances.

It is set to be a day of fun and creativity for children and young people and will host activities and workshops in art, music, film screenings and more.