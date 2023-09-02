Crowds gather for final Clonmel funeral.

Crowds gathered in Clonmel for the final time this week, creating a sea of pink to remember the life of Zoey Coffey.

The 18-year-old killed in a tragic car accident in the town, was remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’ and a great organizer.

Her hard-work and determination got her the points to go to Mary Immaculate College to study teaching next year – something she had always dreamed of.

Following the funeral of Grace and Luke McSweeney yesterday, students from the Presentation College came out for a second day.

They wore their uniforms with a pink bow and held a single pink flower.

Zoey’s sister Clara Coffey told mourners she was ‘larger than life’ and her best friend Grace McSweeney’s rock.