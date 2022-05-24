Yet more thefts from unlocked cars in Clonmel

A number of thefts around Clonmel are under investigation.

Gardaí in the town are looking into a number of incidents where items were taken from unlocked cars in the Silversprings area.

They have been happening over the last number of weeks and Gardaí are reminding all members of the public to lock their cars when leaving them unattended.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Silversprings area is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.