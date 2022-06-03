West Tipp man appointed as Commissioner of Oaths for Tipperary.

John O’Heney – a teacher from Lattin – had become a Peace Commissioner in 2019.

He has now been appointed as a Commissioner of Oaths by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Donal O’Donnell.

For a number of years John was involved in groups In South and West Tipperary, and found he was signing declarations, passport renewals, and log books for tractors and cars.

In 2021 he began the application for Commissioner when people started to ask him to sign legal documents such as affidavits.

Speaking to Tipp FM John explained some of the lengthy process to achieve this voluntary role.

” I decided to put in an application at a very early stage in 2021 …this application was a long and drawn out process I was required to get six legal professionals in Tipperary to back the application and six businesses people to sign the application on my behalf.”

Anyone who wishes to contact him to sign any legal document can do so by sending him an email to [email protected] or by finding him on his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.