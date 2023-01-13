Warning issued after spate of home heating oil thefts in Tipp Town

Gardaí in the Tipperay Town Division have issued a warning to the public following a spate of home heating oil thefts in recent days.

They are urging homeowners to be vigilant by regularly keeping an eye on oil levels in their tanks and advising that, where possible, smaller deliveries should be arranged.

As a preventative measure against this rising type of theft, Gardaí are recommending increasing security perimeter lighting around homes, shrubbery, and fencing.

Any suspicious vehicles or unusual activity noted in your area should be reported to your local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.