Vandals destroy Clonmel artwork

Gardaí are investigating after a piece of art work in Clonmel was vandalised over the weekend.

The memorial tribute to the men and women of the town who worked and played on the River Suir over the years was ripped from the Gashouse Bridge last Friday.

The work by Kriti Malhotra was part of the Junction Festival

The festival’s Artistic Director Cliona Maher says it would have taken quite an effort to remove the artwork.

“We had put it up for the festival last year – it was very popular.”

“We used a specialist glue to attach the board to the wall and then the oars themselves were attached to the board with two metal hooks so they really were very solid.”

“Obviously we were thinking of health & safety – we didn’t want anything that would be a risk to the public.”

“So it had been a very solid and very secure installation of the piece and you couldn’t have done it by hand and I don’t think one person could have done it.

Any information on the incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.