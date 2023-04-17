Two remanded in custody in connection with spate of thefts in North Tipp

A father and son are due back in court this week in connection with thefts from building suppliers in Tipperary and a number of other counties in recent months.

Peter Drennan from Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise and his son John with an address at Edenderry in Offaly appeared before a special sitting of Newcastle West District Court yesterday.

The pair were arrested in Nenagh on Friday and detained at Thurles and Templemore Garda stations.

They faced a combined total of 30 charges including being in possession of a Volkswagen Caddy van with false number plates and high vis jackets intended for use in a theft at Banba Square in Nenagh.

They were also charged with the theft of twenty plywood sheets with a value of €1,280 from Ronayne’s Hardware in Thurles and building supplies with a value of €1,214 from Stakelum’s Hardware in Thurles – both of these incidents occurred on January 14th last.

Milk replacer with a value of €1,000 was taken from Ballyduff Coop in Thurles on March 15th while on March 25th a Victor Whacker plate worth €1,230 was stolen from Midlands Site Supplies in Roscrea.

Other charges related to incidents in Mullingar, Leitrim and Ennis.

Both men were remanded in custody and were granted free legal aid.