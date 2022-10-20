Two men charged in relation to burglary earlier this month in Fethard

Two men have been charged in relation to a burglary earlier this month in South Tipp.

There was a report of a burglary in the Fethard area on the 14th during which an all-terrain vehicle and farming equipment were stolen.

Clonmel Gardaí conducted an investigation resulting in searches being carried out at 2 locations in the wider South Tipperary area with the all-terrain vehicle recovered at one of the locations.

Two men in their early 20’s were arrested on yesterday, and detained in Clonmel Garda Station.

They have been charged to appear in court in November.