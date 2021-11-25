Tipperary premises searched as part of Garda operation

Gardaí in Cahir assisted personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation yesterday in an operation relating to organised crime.

A man was arrested at Cork Airport while a premises was searched in Co. Tipperary as part of the investigation.

The arrested man was detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station in Cork and has been charged with two offences of providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application.

He is due to appear before Cork City Court this morning.