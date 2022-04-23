Tipperary native and CEO of DRCC says child sexual abuse victims often assaulted at home

Tipperary native and CEO of DRCC says child sexual abuse victims are often assaulted at home.

One in every two children who are sexually abused suffer it at the hands of their own family.

That’s according to Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

It’s after figures show Tusla received nearly 3,500 official reports of child sex abuse last year.

Tipp’s Noeline Blackwell, the chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says it often takes place within the victim’s home:

“50% of those are talking about abuse that happened within the family, so we are getting indications that over the years 1 in every 2 children that suffers sexual abuse, suffers it at the hands of someone within their own family.”