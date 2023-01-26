Tipperary men in court on cocaine charges

Two Tipperary men, including a Nenagh fireman, have gone on trial accused of having cocaine worth almost €80,000 for sale or supply.

43 year old Michael Morgan of Cluain Muillean, Nenagh and John Walsh – aged 36 – of Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, are appearing before Nenagh Circuit Court.

The court heard that a lunchbox containing 39 bags of cocaine was found in fireman Michael Morgan’s work locker during a routine inspection at Nenagh fire station, on January 17th, 2018.

Several past and present members of Nenagh fire service gave evidence of seeing a white powdery substance in a green plastic lunchbox after the box was removed from Mr Morgan’s work locker.

Gardai were alerted and the two accused men were later arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €78,000.

They are both each charged with one count of possessing cocaine worth over €13,000, which carries a minimum mandatory 10-year jail term, except in exceptional and specific circumstances.

They are also each charged with one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, and with one count of simple possession of cocaine.

The jury of five women and six men were told that the lockers would routinely be left open to allow quick access to equipment when firefighters were responding to a call.

The trial is continuing today.