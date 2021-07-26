Tipperary link to “romance fraud”

A person has been arrested in Tipperary and another in Dublin in connection with an ongoing investigation into what Gardaí describe as “romance fraud”.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has been conducting the investigation into the incident which resulted in a man being defrauded of €28,000.

The money was laundered through the accounts of two people based in Tipperary and Dublin.

The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish based company.

On Thursday last a man in his 20s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda Station. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This morning a woman in her 40s was arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. She is currently detained in Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation this morning.

Garda investigations are ongoing.